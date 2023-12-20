iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,427,000 after purchasing an additional 135,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,142,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,958,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 99,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,651,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,615. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

