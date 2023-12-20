iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $25.73. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 18,093 shares traded.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $728.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.