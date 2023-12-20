iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Down to $29.69

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $28.72. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 36,860 shares traded.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

