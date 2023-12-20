iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Gap Down to $66.35

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $64.73. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 19,623 shares traded.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $778,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

