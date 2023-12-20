iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $35.66

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.66, but opened at $34.35. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 1,814,445 shares.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,694,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,559,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after buying an additional 3,326,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.