iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.72

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 224600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660,806 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,993,476 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after buying an additional 1,606,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,110,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

