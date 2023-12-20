iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Raised by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.