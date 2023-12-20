iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,790,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

