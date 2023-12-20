iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,835,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,986 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

