iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,986 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

