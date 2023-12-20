iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. 2,174,696 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

