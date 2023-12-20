iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Gap Down to $40.30

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.30, but opened at $39.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 2,953,351 shares.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 593.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.