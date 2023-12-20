iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

