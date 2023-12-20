iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Gap Down to $17.36

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $16.81. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 364,580 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 533.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.