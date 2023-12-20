iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $49.58

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.58, but opened at $44.26. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 412,374 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 11.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,486,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

