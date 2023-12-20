iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 0.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,396. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.