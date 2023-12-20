iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. 3,666,022 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

