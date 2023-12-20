iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. 3,666,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

