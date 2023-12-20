iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. 3,666,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

