iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.35. The stock had a trading volume of 448,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,907. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

