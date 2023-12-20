iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.42. The stock had a trading volume of 405,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

