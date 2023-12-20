iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.56. 542,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.