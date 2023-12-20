iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $201.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

