iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $201.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

