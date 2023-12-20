iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $201.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

