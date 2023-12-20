iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

