iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

