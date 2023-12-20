iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,436,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.