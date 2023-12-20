iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 64,479 shares.The stock last traded at $114.60 and had previously closed at $114.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $998.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

