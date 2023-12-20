iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

