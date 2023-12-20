iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Raised by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

