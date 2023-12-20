iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.37

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.37 and last traded at $105.34, with a volume of 12302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

