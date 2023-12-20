iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. 276,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,357. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

