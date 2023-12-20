iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,255.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $592,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW remained flat at $75.40 on Wednesday. 524,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.