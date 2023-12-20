iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Nvest Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nvest Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

