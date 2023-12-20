iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.99. The stock had a trading volume of 214,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
