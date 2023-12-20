iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.50. 19,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,396. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

