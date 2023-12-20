iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

