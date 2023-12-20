iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

