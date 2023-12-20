iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

