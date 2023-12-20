iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $126.46. 330,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.