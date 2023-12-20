iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,157 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $21,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

