iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.04. 110,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,550. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

