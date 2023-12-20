Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.69. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11,985 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
