Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.69. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11,985 shares trading hands.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ispire Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

