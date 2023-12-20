ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ITT traded as high as $117.14 and last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 6315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.