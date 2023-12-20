J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.27

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. J. Smart & Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 177 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.20. The company has a market capitalization of £50.44 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.13.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

