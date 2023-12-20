J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.27

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance
Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. J. Smart & Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 177 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.20. The company has a market capitalization of £50.44 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.13.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
