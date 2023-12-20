Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.