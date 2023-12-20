James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $35.64

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.64, but opened at $36.74. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

