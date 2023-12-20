Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Decreased by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 6.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 327,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,564. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

