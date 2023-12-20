Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

